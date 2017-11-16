UNCW's Julio Moncada scores golden goal to lead Seahawks into second round of NCAA tournament

Redshirt senior forward Julio Moncada scored the game’s only goal just 47 seconds into overtime as UNCW advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship with a 1-0 victory over Presbyterian in front of 1,670 fans at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Thursday night.

The win elevated the Seahawks’ record to 12-7-0 while Presbyterian’s season comes to an end with a 6-9-5 mark.

Moncada, who tallied his sixth goal of the season, gave UNCW the one-goal victory when he knocked in a shot in front of the goal off assists from sophomore forward Phillip Goodrum and freshman defender Hjalmar Ekdal.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Ryan Cretens made one save en route to notching his seventh shutout of the season as UNCW outshot Presbyterian, 14-3.

Senior goalkeeper Connor Behrend tallied eight saves in the loss for Presbyterian, which earned its first-ever appearance in the Division I championship after winning the Big South Conference title.

Notes of Interest: UNCW earned its second-ever victory in the NCAA Tournament … Both of those victories have come at home … The crowd of 1,670 fans is the fourth-largest single-game attendance mark in UNCW Soccer Stadium history … Moncada has scored a goal in each of the last three games … Cretens is now tied for seventh on the Seahawks’ all-time single-season shutouts list … UNCW attempted a season-high 13 corner kicks against Presbyterian … The all-time series between the Seahawks and the Blue Hose is now tied at 1-1-0.

Up Next: The Seahawks advance to Sunday’s second round and will face No. 3 national seed North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park at 7 p.m. UNCW edged the Tar Heels, 1-0, on Sept. 1 in Wilmington.

College Men’s Soccer (NCAA First Round): UNCW 1, Presbyterian 0 (OT)

Presbyterian 0 0 0 - 0

UNCW 0 0 1 - 1

Goals: PC – n/a; UNCW – Julio Moncada (90:47). Assists: PC – n/a; UNCW – Phillip Goodrum, Hjalmar Ekdal. Saves: PC – Connor Behrend 8 (90:47, 1 goals allowed); UNCW – Ryan Cretens 1 (90:47, 0 goals allowed). Shots: PC – 3; UNCW – 14. Corner Kicks: PC – 1; UNCW – 13. Attendance: 1,670.