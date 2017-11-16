Freeman's 23 leads NC State past Presbyterian

Lennard Freeman scored a career-high 23 points and added 18 as North Carolina State improved to 4-0 with an 86-68 win over Presbyterian on Thursday night.

The last time the Wolfpack started with four straight wins was the 2014-15 season.

Allerik Freeman scored 12 points, Omer Yurtseven had 11 and Markell Johnson added 10 as N.C. State rallied from a 44-36 halftime deficit. The Wolfpack, who shot 54 percent from the floor despite making just 1 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Dorn had eight points as part of a 19-2 run that gave N.C. State a 61-51 lead with 9:35 to play.

The Blue Hose drew within 68-64 with 6 minutes to go, but they never got closer.

Reggie Dillard scored 23 points to lead Presbyterian (1-2), which had 15 of its 22 turnovers in the second half.

J.C. Younger added 14 points for the Blue Hose.

BIG PICTURE

Presbyterian: The Blue Hose gave N.C. State fits, showing progress since their 88-53 loss at Tennessee to open the season. Presbyterian showed how dangerous it can be on offense with strong perimeter shooting from Dillard and Younger.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack played their fourth game in seven days and it showed. N.C. State's players were a step slow on defense in the first half and did not press and trap with the same vigor that they showed in their first three games. But they did enough to avoid an eyebrow-raising loss.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian has a quick turnaround with a game at VMI, which N.C. State defeated 102-67 in its season opener, on Saturday afternoon.

N.C. State gets its first real test when it plays No. 3 Arizona on Wednesday in the Bahamas.

