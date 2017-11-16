Janelle James returns to Wilmington to deliver more jokes

Men in positions of power using their status to act out sexual perversions on women is sadly nothing new.

Being able to hear and read those stories, as horrifying and depressing as they can be, is a relatively new phenomenon, at least on the scale we’ve seen in recent months when it seems like a week doesn't pass without a male public figure being accused of something awful and most likely criminal.

Only an unsympathetic barnacle who clings too tightly to the patriarchy would argue that women coming forward is a bad thing, but it’s probably worth asking if these revelations are going to affect real change or if the subject will fade away once it’s no longer deemed a hot topic.

Stand-up comedian Janelle James has perhaps an unpopular, but certainly an unflinchingly honest, assessment.

“As long as men are in power, nothing really changes,” James said in a Thursday morning phone interview prior to her shows at Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington this weekend. “This is a money business so people will figure out how to make money by making a show of it, and then once that is out of vogue, unfortunately, it'll probably go back to how it was.

“But I'm a pessimist, so maybe I'm the wrong person to ask. I don't have a Hollywood answer like, ‘Yay, women!’ That's not true."

Speaking honestly, both in interviews and on stage, is part of what makes James a sought-after comedian and writer, and in a way, it’s what makes her as pivotal a figure in the fight for equality as the women who shared their stories about what Harvey Weinstein, Louis CK and others did.

There’s a reason the old adage about success being the best revenge is an old adage, not a forgotten one.

James has experienced success since beginning comedy eight years ago in Illinois, but even though she shared a stage with Chris Rock on Rock’s 2017 Total Blackout Tour and released her critically acclaimed debut album Black and Mild this year, she wants more.

She might even want it all, but she doesn’t necessarily want it now.

“What I want is the ability to play to large crowds,” James said when asked if she’d like to be Rock-level famous. “Unfortunately, that comes with fame. I don't want the fame, but there's no way to do both, especially in this day and age. … I will, I guess, be happy when it comes, but I'm not trying to hurry it along at all.

“I definitely want to be a Chris Rock, a (Dave) Chappelle, a Wanda Sykes. My ultimate goal is to be a really well-known stand-up.”

James, who moved to the US from the Virgin Islands when she was 16, is well on her way and she should be familiar to Wilmington-area comedy fans after headlining Dead Crow earlier this year.

“It's really surprising that I'm even back because I was just there, but I guess I did so well -- you can put that in (the story) -- that they wanted me to come back,” James joked.

As for her impression of Wilmington, James admitted she didn’t explore the Port City much the first time around. She said the majority of her time is spent either in her hotel or at the comedy club when she’s on the road.

That is the rule, not the exception, among most stand-ups, a point James summed up succinctly.

“It's so sad,” James said. “We're world travelers, but we don't go anywhere.”

Maybe that’s true in the short term for James, but it’s clear she's going places.

