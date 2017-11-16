Car wreck victim's wife remembers her husband

Kristi Holding says she’s living in a nightmare from which she can’t wake up.

Her husband, Tyler Holding, died in a car wreck Monday night in Castle Hayne.

When Tyler didn't come home from his class at Cape Fear Community College, Kristi knew something was wrong.

“He never showed up, and I thought maybe his professor held him back for something because he was working on a project for him,” she said. “I called him a couple of times and there was no answer, and I was like, 'This is weird,' and so after several calls, I was like, 'OK, fine, I’m calling the cops' and that’s what I texted him because I know if he saw that, he’d be like, 'Don’t call the cops. I promise I’m OK.'”

But Kristi never got a call or text back from Tyler saying he was OK. Instead, police told her that he had been in an accident.

That’s all they said they could tell her until three officers came to her door at 2 a.m. saying Tyler had died.

“They said, 'He did pass away. He died in a car accident and he died immediately' and that was it. That’s all I got,” she said.

The State Highway Patrol said Tyler was driving south on Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne near Old Mill Road when his car veered off the road, hitting a sign and a tree.

Another car crashed as well, hitting two utility poles on the other side of the street. Officers said both cars were speeding.

The driver of the other car was released from the hospital. Officers are still investigating the crash.

“You see your friends or other people who have had that happen to them and you’re like, 'Oh my gosh, I feel so bad,' but you never expected to be in their shoes," Kristi said. "Then all of a sudden, I’m in their shoes and I’m like, 'This is a bad dream. Am I going to wake up?' and nope, I haven’t woken up.”

Tyler served five years in the Marines from 2009-14. He was deployed across the world.

“I pictured this with the military because he served in two different deployments and I guess, you know, you picture something happening physically there and you prepare yourself for it," Kristi said. "But when you’re at home, and everybody’s home, you don’t think this could be it or tomorrow or whatever. You don’t think that.”

Tyler leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

“We told Jackson that daddy is an angel and God needed him for something and that Daddy is always with us," Kristi said. "We can talk to him whenever we want, but God needed him and needed his help.”

She said she has heard her son talking to his dad.

“Jackson thinks that is, I hate to say, cool but at the same time, his dad is still there," Kristi said. "He can talk to him whenever he wants.”

Kristi said she wants people to remember her husband for his fun, quirky personality.

“He never met a stranger," she said of Tyler. "He could meet a person on the side of the road and instantly have some form of connection.”

“It’s hard to define such an honorable human and you really can’t without beaming with pride," said Shannon Miller, Tyler's cousin. "This world was a better place with him in it, and you truly were a better person for knowing him. He loved his country and was even more in love with his wife and kids.”

Tyler was the sole provider for the family, Kristi said. His coworkers at the BP gas station on Shipyard Boulevard put a donation jar on the counter for his family.

“We were both full-time students, and so after this, there is nothing left,” Kristi said.

Kristi and her kids will plant a tree in Hugh MacRae Park in Tyler's memory and visit it, she said.

They are also having a memorial service for Tyler on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lake Baptist Church in Wilmington.

