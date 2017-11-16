YWCA program explores 'What's wrong with different?'

The YWCA hosts a program called "What's wrong with different?" (Source: YWCA)

What's wrong with different? The answer is nothing. That’s the message of a program from the YWCA Lower Cape Fear.

The program, held this Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cape Fear Museum, will explore the differences and similarities between all of us.

The program for children encourages dialogue around words such as culture, ancestors, and melanin.

The event is free.

To register, call 910-798-4362.

