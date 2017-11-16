Wilmington police search for man who tried to abduct UNCW student

Pictured is the email sent to UNCW students about an attempted abduction near campus on Thursday morning. (Source: UNCW)

The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a UNCW student Thursday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Heide Drive near the UNCW campus.

The victim told police she was walking down Heide Drive toward Wood Dale Drive when a man drove up behind her. After a few minutes, she said she heard the door on the vehicle slam and realized someone was behind her.

The man reportedly grabbed her by the shoulder, but she was able to kick him and get away.

Police said the suspect is 30-to-35 years old and 5-foot-7 inches tall with a medium build, dark skin, and a mustache. He was wearing a sweatshirt and jeans and spoke limited English.

He was driving a newer model, dark gray Chevrolet two-door pickup truck.

UNCW students were notified of the incident by email at 6:21 p.m., more than nine hours after the alleged incident took place.

Heide Drive is located around the edge of the UNCW campus, and has a UNCW bus stop on the street.

Many students were unaware of the alleged incident when WECT's Alex Guarino visited campus Thursday night.

"It needs to be a priority so people know that it's an actual thing, that there's somebody out there that wants girls or guys and it's a problem," freshman Hunter Wells said. "And I feel kind of sad that we don't have more given to us about this situation."

Fellow freshman Lexa Gonzalez added, "Especially since they're still looking for him. I didn't know about that."

The students said the university does have a text message alert system, and they wondered why it was not used to alert them about a matter so close to campus.

"I feel like I should know as long as they're allowed to give out that information because I know sometimes they can't," Gonzalez said. "But I feel like as soon as they're made aware of an event that affects their students, we should know about it as soon as possible."

WECT has reached out to UNCW regarding specific alert policies, but has yet to hear back.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

