UNCW men's basketball prepares for contest with Campbell

The UNCW men’s basketball team hosts Campbell Saturday at Trask Coliseum at 7 p.m.

UNCW (1-1) looks to rebound from Wednesday’s 108-81 loss at Davidson.

“I told (the players) after I watched film the score didn’t look that close, but the mistakes that we made were little,” said UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath about his team's play at Davidson.

The Fighting Camels (1-1) are led by junior guard Chris Clemmons. The former Raleigh Millbrook standout is averaging 33 points per game.

“I know he’s the focal point of the offense,” McGrath said. “I know they won’t be shooting as many 3-pointers as Davidson, and (6-foot-7 sophomore) Devontae Cacok won’t have to guard a great shooter.”

UNCW junior guard Jaquel Richmond could play against Campbell after missing the Seahawks’ first two games with a calf injury. His availability for Saturday depends on how he practices leading up to the game.

The Seahawks will be without forward Matt Elmore for some time. The sophomore is scheduled to have knee surgery on Friday and there is no timetable for his return.

