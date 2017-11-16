Leland man accused of making bomb threat to Brunswick County Courthouse

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office arrested a Leland man accused of making a bomb threat to the county courthouse.

John Jerome Tillage, 52, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with making a false bomb report to a public building. He's also facing additional charges of habitual felon, uttering a forged instrument, and two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Arrest warrants allege that Tillage "[made] a phone call to the Brunswick County Clerk of Court Office stating that a guy he knows built pipe bombs and that he was going to the courthouse today to place the pipe bombs all over the courthouse and in the courtrooms."

A sheriff's office report said the incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Brunswick County Courthouse in Bolivia.

Tillage was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $31,000 bond.

