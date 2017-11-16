East Bladen’s Xavier Wooten named WECT Athlete of the Week (Source: WECT)
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) -
East Bladen’s Xavier Wooten is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior running back carried the ball 26 times for a season-high 250 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles 39-33 victory over James Kenan in the first round of the playoffs.
Friday night East Bladen is home as they play host to Green Central
