East Bladen’s Xavier Wooten named WECT Athlete of the Week

East Bladen’s Xavier Wooten is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The senior running back carried the ball 26 times for a season-high 250 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles 39-33 victory over James Kenan in the first round of the playoffs.



Friday night East Bladen is home as they play host to Green Central



