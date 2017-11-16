Feed your family without breaking the budget this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner will be less expensive this year.
According to the American Farm Bureau, the average cost of this year's feast for 10 is $49.12.
That’s the lowest price since 2013.
The AFB said turkey is down two cents a pound.
Expect to save on milk, rolls and pie shells.
However, stuffing and pumpkin pie mix are more expensive this year.
On WECT News at Four, Delly Mellor from DellysDeals.com shared some money-saving tips for your holiday meal.
On your frozen turkey, Mellor found with the rewards card at each store, here’s what you’ll pay:
For fresh Sweet Potatoes:
Find more at DellysDeals.com.
