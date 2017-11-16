Lawsuits settled in 2013 checkpoint shooting

On June 14, 2013, Jerry Melvin and Antoine Graham were both shot several times after allegedly attempting to drive away from a DWI checkpoint in Brunswick County. (Source: WECT)

Two men shot by law enforcement officers in a 2013 checkpoint have been awarded a combined $155,000 after suing the New Hanover Sheriff, Brunswick County Sheriff, and Leland Police Department.

On June 14, 2013, Jerry Melvin and Antoine Graham were both shot several times after allegedly attempting to drive away from a DWI checkpoint in Brunswick County. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office organized the checkpoint in partnership with deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Leland Police Department.

Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave while their respective agencies and the SBI investigated the incident. District Attorney Jon David later announced their actions were justified.

"In this case, the evidence clearly demonstrates that each of the officers who discharged their weapons perceived that their actions were necessary for the protection of lives," David said two months after the incident.

The pair later filed a civil suit, naming Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram and several law enforcement officers from the participating agencies as defendants. Their SUV was shot approximately 50 times, and more than 20 bullets were found inside the vehicle, the suit states.

As a result of the settlement, Graham and Melvin will receive $85,000 and $70,000 respectively. All monies were paid by either the insurance company or Brunswick County, according to documents prepared for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office provided the following statement when reached for comment:

Both Antione Graham and Jerry Melvin did file lawsuits as a result of the 2014 incident at the checkpoint in Leland. Sheriff Ingram’s position in this case is that a summary judgment in favor of the deputies and officers of the assisting agencies was extremely probable. However, as in many civil claims for damages, the decision to settle or proceed to trial in this case was guided primarily by the insurance carrier and their attorneys. The bottom line is that the cost for the insurance company to settle was less than the projected cost to take this case to trial.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.