More than 1,100 coats donated in a week

More than 1,100 coats were collected during the Coats for the Coatless drive, thanks to people like you.

Hanger Cleaners collected the coats form Nov. 6-10.

Organizers said there were so many coats donated it was hard for them to do their daily business.

The coats have been cleaned and will be given to those in need.

"What amazes me about the Wilmington Community is how generous it is. Every time we come and say here is a need, here is something we would like to even consider doing, Wilmington and the surrounding communities step up and just helps with what we need," Mark Craddock said. "Whether it coats like we are seeing today or people to come and clean them and get them ready, it is an overwhelmingly wonderful experience."

Leaders with the salvation army say they cant thank those who donated enough.

