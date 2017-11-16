Best-selling author Evans to speak at SCC luncheon

Richard Paul Evans, author of the best-seller 'The Christmas Box,' will be the guest speaker at the Southeastern Community College Foundation Christmas Luncheon later this month. (Source: SCC Foundation)

Richard Paul Evans, author of the best-selling book The Christmas Box, will be the guest speaker at the Southeastern Community College Foundation Christmas Luncheon later this month.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at Vineland Station.

Evans' most recent book, The Noel Diary, was released on Nov. 7.

Tickets are $35 per person or $250 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased by calling the SCC Foundation office at 910-642-714,1 ext. 308 or stop by the college.

All proceeds will help fund the SCC Success Scholarship, a free tuition and fees scholarship for recent Columbus County high school graduates.

