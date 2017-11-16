New Hanover County fire rescue help support MDA 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser

New Hanover Fire and Rescue hoping to go for the gold, when it comes to collecting copper and green. More than 130 men and women in the department will be out on the streets collecting money for MDA.

Over the last three years, New Hanover Fire and Rescue has led fundraising with its "Fill the Boot" Campaign in the entire state of North Carolina.

“The generosity of our citizens, our community, is unparallelled,” said organizer Capt. Ben Bobzian. “Over the last 10 years, we’ve gone from collecting $1,000 over the weekend, to our highest year of $70,000. It’s just been incredible."

Those collected funds help find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility.

Some of the money raised, last year, also sent kids to MDA summer camp at Camp Hanes, located northwest of Winston Salem, at no cost to their families.

If you’re interested in donating, the New Hanover County Fire and Rescue Crews will be in seven locations through Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Fill the Boot" locations are:

Intersection of Kerr Avenue and Castle Hayne Road

Intersection of HWY 421 and Isabelle Holmes Bridge

Intersection of Castle Hayne Road and Holly Shelter Road

Intersection of Market Street and Porters Neck Road

Intersection of Market Street and Gordon Road

Intersection of North College Road, Murrayville Road, and Bavarian Lane

Intersection of South College Road, Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road

