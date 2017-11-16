Senator Lee pays visit to Castle Hayne Elementary

Sen. Michael Lee paid a visit to some of his younger constituents Thursday morning.

Lee visited Castle Hayne Elementary School and got a chance to speak with students and their teachers.

He spoke with students in second through fifth grades and took part in a question-and-answer session.

"One of the most fun things I do as a North Carolina Senator is go to schools, in particular elementary schools," Lee said. "You get some really great questions, and it's usually a lot of fun. And since I have children as well it's really a fun time for me."

Lee also sat down with teachers to listen to their concerns and needs.

