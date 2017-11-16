Junior League to host bargain sale

The Junior League of Wilmington will host its 64th annual bargain sale over the weekend. (Source: Junior League)

The event features an indoor mega yard sale offering new and gently used items (including housewares, furniture, kids’ items, books, ?sporting goods, electronics, clothes, and more) at below bargain prices.

A “Sip & Shop” pre-sale will take place on Friday, Nov.17 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m..

The event opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Independence Mall.

Proceeds from the bargain bale will go to the Junior League's community partners like DC Virgo, the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW), and NourishNC.

