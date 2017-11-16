More than $6K worth of power tools stolen, police search for suspect

Do you recognize this person? Police in Leland say they are suspected of going into several vehicles owned by Vance Johnson Plumbing.
According to police, the alleged break-ins happened Nov. 6 around 1:20 a.m. More than $6,000 worth of power tools were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennings Reid at 910-332-5018.
