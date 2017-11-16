More than $6K worth of power tools stolen, police search for sus - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

More than $6K worth of power tools stolen, police search for suspect

LELAND, NC (WECT) -

Do you recognize this person? Police in Leland say they are suspected of going into several vehicles owned by Vance Johnson Plumbing. 

According to police, the alleged break-ins happened Nov. 6 around 1:20 a.m. More than $6,000 worth of power tools were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennings Reid at 910-332-5018.

