Anonymous donor buys gifts for entire Bradley Creek Elementary staff

Wonder is about a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a public elementary school for the first time, sharing his struggles to fit in. (Source: IMDb)

An anonymous donor is paying for the entire staff of Bradley Creek Elementary to attend the movie Wonder this Sunday at the New Pointe Theatre in Wilmington.

An anonymous donor is paying for the entire staff of Bradley Creek Elementary to attend the movie Wonder this Sunday at the New Pointe Theatre in Wilmington.

“Thank you so, so much. We love you, and we thank you even though we don’t know you," said school counselor, April Elkins.

The staff learned about the anonymous movie ticket donation last weekend through an email.

“One of our special education teachers, she had told us that there was an anonymous donor that wanted the movie to inspire us," Elkins said.

Megan Johnson, a fifth-grade teacher at Bradley Creek Elementary, said she uses the book Wonder to teach students about the importance of compassion, kindness, and celebrating individual differences.

“It’s a big deal for [the protagonist] to be entering school for the first time making new friends with the unique situation that he’s in," said Johnson.

“When there are problems in the classroom, I always talk to [students] about, you know we are reading this book, what is the theme of 'Wonder,' how can we apply that to our everyday lives," Johnson said.

One quote Johnson finds especially relevant from the novel, Wonder: “It’s not enough to be kind. One should be kinder than needed. We carry with us, as human beings, not just the capacity to be kind, but the very choice of kindness.”

Elkins estimates that between 30 and 40 of the Bradley Creek Elementary staff will be attending the movie.

“I think that’s so amazing that this person is willing to give this type of gift to our staff without being named. I think that’s the ultimate gift," said Johnson.

