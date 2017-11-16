BCSO announces new addiction crisis program

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office will announce a new program today related to the addiction crisis in the area. (Source: WECT)

In an effort to help those battling addiction, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced its new Anchor Initiative on Thursday.

Sheriff John Ingram told the media during a news conference Thursday morning that when deputies encounter someone who wants help for an addiction, they will be brought to the hospital for treatment.

"We were searching for a way to help those who are at the point of wanting assistance with recovery and treatment, to break down those barriers and obstacles in their way and get them the help they need," Ingram explained.

The Anchor Initiative is modeled after the Hope Initiative in Nashville, NC. Police officials from Nashville met with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office to discuss the initiative.

"We were able to pull a lot of information in and we realized quickly this would be a perfect model for our area," Ingram said.

When deputies encounter someone on the street who is ready to get help with their addiction, a system will be in place where deputies can contact coordinators and get the person to a hospital to determine if they need detox treatment. If they need to detox, they will be entered into a detox program.

While the person is in the detox program, coordinators with the sheriff's office will work with connections at different facilities across the state to get them into a treatment program. After they finish detox treatment, the sheriff's office will enter the person into a program at a treatment facility.

"It sounds real simple, but there are a lot of moving parts and a lot of resources needed to make this happened," Ingram explained. "First and foremost, a lot of people don't have the funding to be able to get into a treatment program. That's one of the first hurdles they face."

Ingram said that the program would be funded through donations and that several people have reached out wanting to help and make donations. The sheriff's office is also partnering with a lot of low-cost or no-cost programs that have been very successful.

"After we secure the funding to get people into these programs, then we will get them into that program and stay in contact with them and act as a resource for them for whatever they might need," Ingram said.

Ingram stated that transportation would be a factor in the Anchor Initiative and that the lack of transportation can be a barrier for many who want help. He said the sheriff's office has a plan in place to provide transportation for those seeking help.

"We've had way too many people, unfortunately, in our county, our region to die [from overdoses]," Ingram explained. "One life lost is too many. We can not continue to do things like we have. Law enforcement, and our society as a whole, we have to take a different approach. We can't continue to incarcerate people that are suffering from addiction. Our war on drugs is simply the wrong war."

Ingram went on to implore lawmakers to provide funding for treatment to get those suffering from addiction the help they need so they can lead productive lives.

Kathy Williams is part of the group Back Off Brunswick, a support group for families dealing with addiction. She said that the Anchor Initiative could have saved her daughter's life, who overdosed last December.

“This isn’t just happening to my family, this is happening to families everywhere,” she said, “We can bring attention to this and help anyone with addiction come into the light and realize that there is hope and there can be help.”

