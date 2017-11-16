Man sentenced to at least 26 years in prison for 2016 murder

A man was sentenced to at least 26 years in prison for his role in an armed robbery and murder that took place last year.

Mark Steven Landreth Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in New Hanover County Superior Court Wednesday. He was sentenced to between 26 and 33.25 years in prison.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Donna Beck drove Landreth, William Fought and Joshua Chavis to the home of David Leroy Clark, 55, on Alabama Street in the Sunset Park neighborhood to sell him pain medication on March 20, 2016.

Once they entered the home, the three men assaulted and robbed the victim of money, prescription medication and watches. The four suspects then fled the scene.

Clark was able to call for help and was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on April 8, 2016.

Beck was quickly identified as a suspect and told police that she had given the men a ride to the home, and that she asked the victim if he was OK before she left the home.

Charges against Fought and Chavis are still pending.

Beck entered guilty pleas to second degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon on June 15, 2017. She is currently serving a sentence of between 18.41 and 23.16 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.