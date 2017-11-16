Good Shepherd Center wins $125,000 grant

The Good Shepherd Center will celebrate a new $125,000 grant it won from TD Bank on Thursday. (Source: Good Shepherd Center)

The Good Shepherd Center will celebrate a new $125,000 grant it won from TD Bank on Thursday.

The center competed with non-profit groups from across the country to win the grant competition.

Good Shepherd will use the money for the second phase of the Lakeside Community Project.

Jane Birnbach, with the Good Shepherd Center, said the project help homeless people get on their feet and start a better life.

"What we are doing is really providing a solution to homelessness for some of our most fragile neighbors," she said. "What we are doing, is showing that if we all work together that we can have beautiful housing, affordable housing with supportive services that looks like a place that anyone of us would want to live."

Birnbach said several executives from TD Bank were coming to the center on Thursday to present the award and serve in the center's soup kitchen.

"It takes a different level of commitment to involve your employees and to want to get the leaders of the organization involved at the grassroots," she said. "It says to us that this is a relationship that is going to be a win win for both organizations moving forward. It is not just about tomorrow. It is about the future."

The event starts at 10:00 a.m at the Good Shepherd Center.

For more information about the Lakeside Project click here.

