Man faces child porn charges

Isai Sanchez (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A man is accused of possessing child pornography in New Hanover County.

Isai Sanchez, 21, was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on Wednesday and charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

