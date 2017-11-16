Former One Tree HIll showrunner suspended from current show

In a letter published by Variety, cast and crew members of the television show One Tree Hill accused showrunner Mark Schwann of sexual harassment.

In a letter published by Variety, cast and crew members of the television show One Tree Hill accused showrunner Mark Schwann of sexual harassment.

Showrunner Mark Schwahn has been suspended from the TV show The Royals in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment. (Source: Twitter)

Showrunner Mark Schwahn has been suspended from the TV show The Royals in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.

“E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television take sexual harassment allegations very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and independently, and take appropriate action,” said the studios in a statement issued to various news sources. “Lionsgate has suspended Mark Schwahn from The Royals as we continue our investigation.”

Schwahn was the showrunner on One Tree Hill, which aired from 2003-12 and was filmed in Wilmington.

Schwahn has been under fired since writer Audrey Wauchope detailed in a series of tweets the treatment of women who worked on One Tree Hill.

I guess where there's smoke there's fire. Royals actress speaks out against Mark. Much love to @AlexandraPark1 as she deals with this. https://t.co/rV8AoBJ2oM — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 16, 2017

Cast and crew members of the show then issued a letter in support of Wauchope and accusing Schwahn of sexual harassment.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.