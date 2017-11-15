Child airlifted to UNC Medical Center after vehicle accident in Winnabow

A 10-year-old child was airlifted to the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill Wednesday night after a two-vehicle accident in Winnabow.

According to Trooper Godwin with the State Highway Patrol, a 2000 Oldsmobile driven by Roselia Enriques was rear-ended by a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck on Hwy. 17 near the Governors Road intersection around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Enriques and three passengers in the Oldsmobile, including the 10-year-old, were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with injuries sustained in the crash.

The child was flown to Chapel Hill from NHRMC. Godwin said Thursday that the child suffered a broken leg and a depressed skull fracture but that the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the truck, James Lee Sheppard, was cited for failure to reduce speed and the Oldsmobile driver got a citation for operating a vehicle with no license.

