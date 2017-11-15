Suggs, Crisp lead UNCW women past East Carolina

Sophomore guards Lacey Suggs and Moriah Crisp combined to score 33 points as UNCW held off a late rally from East Carolina to earn its second straight win, a 66-62 victory over the Pirates at Trask Coliseum on Wednesday evening.

The win elevated the Seahawks’ record to 2-0 on the season while ECU’s record dropped to 1-1.

Suggs came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, knocking down 6-of-7 shots from the floor along with a 7-for-10 showing at the free throw line. The White Lake, N.C., native also added a career-high eight rebounds.

Crisp, meanwhile, also set a career high by scoring 17 points while matching her career high with six assists. The Waldorf, Md., product tallied 14 of her 17 points after the intermission.

Redshirt senior forward Jenny DeGraaf added 13 points for the Seahawks, including a 4-for-5 showing from long range, with six rebounds.

East Carolina was led by senior forward Mickayla Sanders, who netted a game-high 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including a 4-for-11 performance from three-point range, with four assists.

Key Moment: With the score tied at 55-55 with 4:10 remaining, the Seahawks hit four of six free throws, including a 3-for-4 effort from Crisp, to reclaim a 59-55 lead they did not relinquish. The Pirates pulled within 63-62 with 22 seconds remaining before a pair of foul shots from senior guard Madison Raque sealed the win.

Up Next: UNCW ventures to Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, for its first road game of the season against the Chanticleers at 2 p.m.