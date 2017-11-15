Senior citizens targeted in financial scams

A Bolivia woman is accused of defrauding an elderly woman in her care of more than $300,000 in property and currency.

Senior citizens are often the target of scams, especially through phones and social media.

“I think, unfortunately, our community, and when I say community, I mean our greater community, not just Wilmington, but the United States as a whole sees the elderly population as vulnerable," said Jeffrey Lee, a social worker at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center. "They see them as an easy target. Maybe not quite as savvy about Internet and computers and technology in general, and that puts them behind a little bit in some ways. At least these scammers think that, and they think they can get to them as a result of that."

Recently, Lee and other staffers at the NHC Senior Resource Center have seen seniors targeted by phone, Internet, and even by mail. Scammers use tactics to confuse or worry elderly people to get their money or information.

"There’s the ‘Can you hear me now?' scam where people ask 'Can you hear me now?' and they record you saying 'Yes,'" Lee said. "There’s the package scam where you actually get a package in the mail that you didn’t order, and then you send your name and contact information to collection and they get you to pay for something you never wanted or ordered in the first place."

Awareness of these scams, for both senior citizens and their family members, is crucial to avoid such scams.

"Be aware of the telephone calls you get," Lee said. "Is it really someone who is looking after your best interest? Be aware of the things you see on social media. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

More thorough measures may also be helpful, such as giving a caregiver access to social media accounts, or having someone who may be more tech-savvy help set privacy settings on those accounts.

If you or a loved one has been targeted in a scam, the first step is to contact local law enforcement.

Lee also noted Legal Aid of North Carolina gives free legal advice for low-income residents in the Cape Fear Region. Contact the senior center for more assistance by clicking here.

