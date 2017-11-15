Final dates announced for Vans Warped Tour; Wilmington not on the list

Less than six months after the Vans Warped Tour's summer stop in Wilmington was surprisingly canceled, it appears there is not another planned visit to the Cape Fear Region on the Vans horizon.

In a statement on vanswarpedtour.com Wednesday, tour founder Kevin Lyman said 2018 will be the last year of nationwide shows. Dates and locations were released with Lyman's statement, and Wilmington was not on the list. The only North Carolina stop is scheduled for July 31 in Charlotte.

"Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour," Lyman said in the statement. "I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019."

It was announced in late June that the organizers of the event failed to come to terms with the City of Wilmington on a contract for the use of Legion Sports Complex. The decision by the city to not enter into an agreement with Huka Productions LLC of North Carolina was based on concerns about the group's ability to provide safe and appropriate arrangements for concertgoers.

"We had worked for months to try and make it happen," Wilmington Communications Manager Malissa Talbert said. "However, events held at city facilities must be hosted by groups with the ability to provide safety for concertgoers as well as financial viability for ticket buyers."

Lyman and people in Wilmington said they were equally surprised by the decision to cancel the July 4 event.

"I don't cancel shows," Lyman told WECT in June. "I'm not that kind of person. I've been doing this for so long for a reason, and I would have done anything possible to make that show happen for you."

