George Taylor and Stephen Barnett from TRU Colors Brewing among Wilmington's 'Most Intriguing People of 2017'

George Taylor and Stephen Barnett of TRU Colors Brewing will be part of the Wilmington Business Journal's Power Breakfast in December. (Source: WECT)

Two people we recently highlighted on WECT News are among the "Most Intriguing People of 2017."

George Taylor and Stephen Barnett will be part of the Wilmington Business Journal's Power Breakfast in December.

Taylor and Barnett are part of the TRU Colors Brewing Company. Our Ashlea Kosikowski recently featured the start up in two special reports.

Part 1: Rival gang members brew up plan to end violence and start business

Part 2: Second chance brewery: Gang member shares his ‘tragedy to triumph’ story

The breakfast, Dec. 14, will feature several Wilmington leaders delivering TED-style talks about new ideas, projects and approaches for our area.

For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.