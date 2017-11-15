Surf City police offering Project Blue Light candles for the holidays

Beginning Nov. 20, people living in Surf City are invited to participate in Project Blue Light, a movement that honors police during the holiday season.

Law enforcement families and police supporters are asked to put a blue light in their windows in memory of those who lost their lives in the line of duty and to remember officers who continue to work the streets every day.

Project Blue Light LED candles will be offered to Surf City residents at the Surf City Police Department while supplies last.

