Recycle your broken or burned out holiday lights in New Hanover Co.

Residents who have broken or burned out holiday lights can take advantage of a new recycling initiative in New Hanover County that benefits Keep New Hanover Beautiful.

Beginning Nov. 22, people with broken and burned out holiday lights will be able to recycle them at all four NHC public library locations, the mobile HazWagon and household hazardous waste facility and the Wrightsville Beach Recycling Center. Each location will have a large blue recycling bin designated for lights.

“This is the first time we have offered this recycling program in New Hanover County, but it just makes sense,” Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman said in a Wednesday afternoon news release. “It will raise money for Keep New Hanover Beautiful and benefit the county by keeping all of those holiday lights out of the landfill.”

The program will run from Nov. 22 through Jan. 5.

Learn more and find a holiday light recycling location by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.