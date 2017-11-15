WECT takes to the skies with the First Alert Sky Tracker

WECT has a new tool to help cover news in southeastern North Carolina.

The First Alert Sky Tracker took flight for the first time Wednesday afternoon during WECT's First at Four. The WECT drone team featured beauty shots from the south end of Wrightsville Beach.

The FAA permits drone usage under strict guidelines. Our team has spent months learning the rules and completing tests to become certified drone pilots.

The Sky Tracker will be able to offer new and unique angles during our news coverage in this region.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.