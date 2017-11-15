Missing Leland woman found safe in Wilmington

Leland police say a woman reported missing earlier this week was located safe in Wilmington last night.

According to a news release from the Leland Police Department, Deena Delfosse, 40, was reported missing on Tuesday after she was last seen on Slater Way in Leland.

Lt. Jeremy Humphries with Leland police said Delfosse was found safe on Third Street in Wilmington Wednesday night and returned home.

