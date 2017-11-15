Celebrate and support the Big Buddy Program at a weekend carnival

Gus Villapiano and his little buddy, 11-year-old Dieuquan Hyppolite. (Source: WECT)

You can support a program that's helped children in our area for half a century.

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center's Big Buddy Program will host a carnival to support the program that pairs mentors with young people in our community.

The event, on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Walker World, will raise money for the Big Buddy Program.

Big Buddy will welcome new mentors in to the program at the festival.

The Big Buddy organizes one-on-one mentoring for "at-risk" young people who are between the age of 5 and 17 in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties.

