Firefighters extinguish van on fire near The Salvation Army

Wilmington Fire Department crews quickly extinguished a van on fire near the Salvation Army Wednesday morning. (Source: WFD)

Wilmington Fire Department crews quickly extinguished a van on fire near the Salvation Army Wednesday morning.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot at 820 N. Second Street at around 10:30 a.m.

WFD on scene 820 N. 2nd for a van on fire. Quick knockdown on the fire kept it from spreading to the building. pic.twitter.com/w5baXihatd — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) November 15, 2017

A passerby captured video of smoke and flames coming from the van.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.