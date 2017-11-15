Firefighters extinguish van on fire near The Salvation Army - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Firefighters extinguish van on fire near The Salvation Army

Wilmington Fire Department crews quickly extinguished a van on fire near the Salvation Army Wednesday morning.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot at 820 N. Second Street at around 10:30 a.m.

A passerby captured video of smoke and flames coming from the van.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

