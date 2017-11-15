Neighbors frustrated with required creek cleanup

Neighbors in one New Hanover County neighborhood are fed up.

Months ago, New Hanover County engineers told residents of the Tanglewood neighborhood that they needed to clean out the blocked creek beds in their community or face steep fines. A complaint to the county prompted engineers to come out and survey the area.

It is required by county and stormwater ordinances to keep creeks free of vegetation and debris.

Dozens of homes near Cherokee Trail have a creek that runs directly behind them. Residents like Terry Allen say it was previously dammed up due to a neighbor blocking the waterway.

At first, the county gave him 60 days to clear the creek.

"So we started immediately," Allen said. "We tore out everything we could, burned things daily and after the 60 days, they tried to tell us that it was still not good enough and now they are telling me I need to get in the actual creek bed to clean out the muck."

Allen says he has been working day and night and on weekends to clear the area as much as he possibly can. He has cut down trees and raked up pounds of pine straw.

He says he simply can't clean out thick piles of pine straw that drop into the creek daily.

"It literally makes my blood boil that we still have to do this and we feel they are literally threatening us with a fine of $500 that I can't afford to deal with," Allen said.

The county sent a letter to dozens of residents in that area after hearing of the complaint and checking the creek. County engineer Jim Iannucci says the letter is simply protocol, and the intention is to educate property owners, not fine them.

"The $500 refers to if someone is doing something illegal, like dumping or something like that," Iannucci said. "It is not our goal to fine people. We haven't fined people since my tenure here as county engineer."

Allen is frustrated because after the 60 days, his property was inspected and he received a failing grade, but many neighbors who haven't done any clearing got a passing grade. He now has 20 more days to continue cleaning.

"He said that I failed. He told me the side embankment has too much stuff on the side and that I need to get into the creek bed and clear the debris out of that waterway," Allen said. "Short of draining water, I don't know what else I can do because you can't burn it. You can't do anything. It stinks and it's backbreaking."

Iannucci said the creek simply needs to have positive water flow so in the event of heavy rains or hurricanes, water can easily flow in and out.

"We refer to it as positive drainage. They need to remove the blockage so that water can flow, and we wanna work with folks," he said. "(If) there is scrub growth that is blocking flow or pine straw or leaves, it should be removed."

Allen says he will continue working for the next 20 days in hopes of getting a passing grade.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.