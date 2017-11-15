Commissioner concerned public money may have been used to influence election

A commissioner on the H2G0 utility authority in Leland is calling for an investigation into whether public money helped influence the outcome of the November election.

In May, H2G0 hired Water PIO, a newly formed communications firm, to assist with outreach to customers and the media. This happened as H2GO staff and some members of the board were trying to win public support for a controversial reverse osmosis (RO) plant. The idea had been unpopular with many members of the community because of the financial liability the $35 million plant would put on the relatively small 10,000 customer base.

Shortly after the hire, news of GenX contamination in the Cape Fear River became public. As people tried to decide if the public drinking water was safe, the benefits of reverse osmosis water filtration became more significant. What once had been a widely unpopular proposal to build a new water filtration plant gained some public support.

Still, the plant remained politically divisive with H2G0’s own board split 3-2 in favor of the plant.

According to the minutes from the meeting where Water PIO was hired, Commissioner Trudy Trombley, who opposed the RO plant, said hiring the PR firm was a “campaign tactic” in the midst of a contentious election.

Fellow board member and RO plant opponent Jeff Gerken was also skeptical about the true intentions behind hiring Water PIO.

“We were concerned at that time that Water PIO's resources would be used to try to influence the election,” Gerken explained, noting that the six candidates vying for three H2GO commissioners seats in the November election were evenly divided in support of and opposition to the reverse osmosis plant. “We were assured that would not be the case.”

The board voted to hire Water PIO, which is operated by Mike McGill, over those concerns. In the months that have passed since, Gerken feels McGill’s efforts promoting the RO plant aided the candidates who were campaigning in support of that plant. A post McGill put on Facebook the day after the election added to Gerken’s concerns. It read in part:

“Water PIO spent a lot of time over the last few months trying to help some good people at H2GO win final support for their construction of a new water plant…Unfortunately, the pro-plant slate of three candidates began behind the eight-ball and they needed to sweep the race. It was an uphill fight and they almost pulled it off. They won the top two slots but lost the third by 18 votes….We hope common sense will take hold and the plant still gets built. 18 votes shouldn't wipe out six years of work, especially given the contaminants being found in the Cape Fear River.”

Gerken says a customer brought the post to his attention, and he now plans to request a formal investigation into whether public money may have been used to sway votes on a controversial issue. Gerken says he has discussed his concerns with fellow commissioner Trombley, and commissioner-elect Bill Beer, who also opposes the reverse osmosis plant. They are considering joining him in that call for an investigation.

“I think they were very effective. You’ll notice there were television ads. Our side did not have any television ads. There were numerous articles in the StarNews basically saying, toward the end in particular, that this was the only solution. This RO plant was the only solution to the GenX problem, and I think that was very favorable to the candidates who were in favor of the RO plant,” Gerken told WECT.

Gerken says he may call for the investigation at the meeting on Nov. 28, or he may wait until Beer is sworn in Dec. 19.

After publication of this story, McGill reached out to say he had nothing to do with the TV ads. He had already adamantly denied doing anything improper in his work for H2GO. He also stands by the wording in his Facebook post.

“There’s not a single word wrong in that post because what I did and what I was hired to do is talk about the plant," McGill said. "The good aspects of the plant. Where is his proof that I did any work for any candidate? I didn’t promote any candidate at any time. You have no proof. He doesn’t have any proof because it didn’t happen.”

The same day McGill defended his online lament about which candidates won the election, he updated the post in question to defend his actions.

We reached out to the State Board of Elections to learn what the law allows in terms of promoting issues around an election. They referred us to several cases that went to court after lawsuits were filed alleging public money was used to influence the outcome of an election.

In one of those cases from 2002, Dollar vs. Cary, the town of Cary was accused of using public money to influence an election.

Here’s an excerpt from the UNC School of Government on the ramifications of that case:

In Dollar, the city council spent $200,000 in taxpayer money ($250,000 in 2011 dollars) on advertisements in a print, radio, and television campaign to inform citizens about the “managed growth” policies of the council. The court said that the expenditures would be appropriate as long as they were informational (“Local government advertising on particular issues is allowed where the advertising is of an informational nature”), but in this case the timing of the advertisements made it clear that the council was impermissibly attempting to influence the results of the upcoming city council elections (“Where the advertising, however, is designed to promote a viewpoint on an issue in order to influence an election, it is impermissible”). So, it appears, local governments may use public funds to try to influence the General Assembly in a particular direction and to put out informational materials regarding issues. They may not, however, use public funds to try to influence the outcome of an election—either an election for office or a referendum on a public issue.

After a review of this article and the case, McGill stated that he did not take part in any political advertising and that this case is not relevant.

We also asked H2GO Executive Director Bob Walker about Gerken’s concerns over hiring Water PIO shortly before the election, and his concerns about the PR firm's activities in the months that followed.

“H2GO did not authorize Water PIO to advance the political agenda of specific candidates, nor were there any contractual payments made to Water PIO in that regard,” Walker responded. “Mr. McGill was retained to assist with accurate project messaging as it related to the reverse osmosis water treatment plant.”

Walker later sent another email, saying not only was McGill not paid to advance a political agenda, he “did not take part in any political campaigning or electioneering.”

