Wilmington man pleads no contest to indecent liberties charges

A Wilmington man pleaded no contest Wednesday to two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Michael Edward Brown, 67, received two consecutive suspended sentences of 13-25 months with 60 months of probation.

He is required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Brown has been in the New Hanover County Detention Center since his arrest in January when he was charged with four counts each of first-degree sexual offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

According to arrest warrants, the incidents happened from Dec. 1, 2014, to March 19, 2015, and involved a victim who was 10 years old at the time.

