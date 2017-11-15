Heater safety important as temperatures drop

The Wilmington Fire Department wants you to be extra careful this holiday season as the temperatures outside go down and the ones inside go up. (Source: Raycom Media)

Fire officials say space heater fires account for about 80 percent of fires during the winter.

Wendy Giannini, with the Wilmington Fire Department, said people need to focus on using heaters from a reliable source.

"Use only things that you have purchased, maybe they have a UL, which is the safety rating or safety label on heaters and equipment that will keep you warm," she said. "Don't use things to warm yourself like the oven or grill inside. Use heaters that were designed to warm a room and use them safely. Use some common sense."

The fire department says heaters should be placed at least three feet away from anything that can burn. You can find more heater tips below.

The holidays are also a a dangerous season for fire.

Giannini said the fire department wants to encourage people to turn off their Christmas Tree lights and use candles powered by batteries.

Giannini also added that properly working smoke alarms and an escape plan are key during the holiday season.

"The alarm sounds the bell and you get moving, but you need to know where you are going," she said. "Go outside and go fast. Go out the door or window, however you need to get outside and pick one safe meeting place with our family, so you know that you are all there and you are safe."

