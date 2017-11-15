Murder charge dismissed against man who reportedly killed brother-in-law

A judge has dismissed a second-degree murder charge against a Columbus County man who reportedly shot and killed his brother-in-law in January 2016, according to a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office.

The judge ruled in favor of Dedrick Anders’ defense attorney’s claim on Thursday that the killing of Eric Bowen fell under the state’s “Castle Doctrine” law, according to the Whiteville News Reporter, which addresses specific circumstances under which a person can legally shoot or employ deadly force against another.

On Jan. 3, 2016, authorities found Bowen unresponsive with a gunshot wound at a home in the 500 block of Pocosin Road. He was taken to Columbus Regional, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives quickly identified Anders as a person of interest, and a short time later charged him in Bowen’s killing.

