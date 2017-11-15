State legislators to attend Columbus Co. commissioners meeting to discuss merger

The Columbus County and Whiteville city school systems merger conversation has taken another turn.

State legislators representing Columbus County — Representative Brenden Jones and Senator Danny Britt — announced they will attend the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday, according to their Facebook pages.

“We will be attending the 11/20 meeting. I encourage all to come,” Jones posted to Facebook.

“Stay tuned for November 20 Board meeting. Brenden Jones and I will both be present,” Britt posted to his Facebook page.

In both posts, the legislators added the letter they sent to the Columbus County manager and commissioner chairman.

In the letter, the legislators said they have “developed an alternative solution to what you proposed at your meeting. This is in part due to where statutory authority is held to undertake merger.”

At the last meeting, the commissioners voted to send merger information to the state legislature, and ask the state for help to make a decision on the merger.

At the time, Jones and Britt said the law doesn’t give them the authority to decide whether or not the school systems should merge. They said the commissioners said they thought the commissioners didn’t want to make a “controversial decision,” so they were handing it off to the state.

The letter went on to say they reached a decision on a solution after talking to the state superintendent, the state School Board Association and the state General Assembly Fiscal Research Division. The legislators said they spoke with all of these groups to develop a final recommendation for the county regarding the merger.

“We only want what is best for our students and staff as we are all responsible for the quality of education that we are dedicated to providing,” the letter concludes.

WECT reached out to Jones and Britt for more details about their “alternative solution," and both declined to talk about it until Monday's meeting.

