The life of a turkey farmer preparing for Thanksgiving

The couple’s farm is busy tending to 260 broad breasted bronze turkeys, which they plan to prepare and sell. (SOURCE: WECT)

Kyle and Katelyn Stenersen run Humble Roots Farm, a family-owned farming operation based in Wilmington. Started in 2013, the Stenersens' farm grows seasonal produce, pasture-raised eggs, grass-fed beef, pastured pork and poultry, and turkeys.

Two hundred and 60 families are depending on the Stenersens for their Thanksgiving feasts. That’s because the couple’s farm is busy tending to 260 broad breasted bronze turkeys, which they plan to prepare and sell.

“We buy them at one day old. They call them poults," Kyle said. “On a per day basis, it’s not really a lot of hours, but where the work comes in is always thinking about it."

Managing the turkeys' food, water, shelter, habitat, and protection are among the necessary tasks.

“We like to give them a space to migrate. We rotate them. Every week, we move their entire setup," Kyle said.

To protect the turkeys from predators, the farm uses an electric fence along with a guard dog at night.

“Everything wants to eat these turkeys, not just people -- coyotes, foxes, possums, raccoons, hawks," Kyle said.

On Sunday and Monday, the farm will butcher and prepare the turkeys for their customers to pick up on Tuesday.

“Tuesday will be probably the busiest day of the year," Kyle said.

“It’s awesome getting to grow turkeys for people in the community, and thinking of all the families that will have one of those turkeys that will nourish them," Katelyn added.

Humble Roots Farm has about 50 turkeys remaining for Thanksgiving reservation. To learn more, go to their website at https://humblerootsfarm.com/

