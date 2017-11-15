Brunswick County families can soon get help paying power bills

Brunswick County will begin accepting applications for their Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) from adults who are 60 years old or disabled starting Dec. 1.

LIEAP provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families offset winter heating expenses. The household's total countable income for the base period must be equal to or less than 130 percent of the current poverty level, and the household's total resources must be $2,250 or less.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 1, individuals who are 60 years and older or disabled and receiving services from the Division of Aging and Adult Services can apply at the county's Social Services office in Building B at the county's government complex.

Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In addition, during the month of December, Social Services staff will be taking applications at the Brunswick County senior centers.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, anyone may apply for the funds, regardless of age or disability. At that time, applications will be taken in person at Building B Annex, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants must provide all income for the household and its members; checking and savings account statements for all members of the household; all property, stocks, bonds and other assets for all members of the household; the name, date of birth and social security number for each member of the household; and a copy of the current heating source bill, with the applicant’s name, address and account number.

Applications will be taken until Mar. 31, or until all funds are exhausted. For additional information, please call 910-253-2422.

Senior center locations, dates, and times: