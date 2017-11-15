Man arrested in connection with string of burglaries

A man was arrested and charged in a string of burglaries in New Hanover County after he was spotted trying to sell tool out of the back of his truck Tuesday.

According to online records, John David Horn. 47, has been charged with:

three counts of breaking or entering

seven counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle

three counts of felony larceny

two counts of misdemeanor larceny

four counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

His bond has been set at $24,000.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a string of break-ins in the county and learned a black Ford Ranger truck was involved.

On Wednesday, a Carolina Beach Police Department detective who is cross-sworn with the sheriff's office heard a man was attempting to sell tools out of the back of his black Ford truck in the RiverLights neighborhood on River Road.

When the detective approached the scene, Brewer said Horn shoved the tools back into the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene.

The detective and deputies stopped the vehicle. Detectives arrived at the scene and charged Horn in multiple break-ins.

