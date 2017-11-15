Bolivia woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from elderly woman

A Bolivia woman is accused of defrauding an elderly woman in her care of more than $300,000 in property and currency.

Pamela Jackson, 61, has been charged with exploiting a disabled/elderly person and obtaining property by false pretense greater than $100,000. According to the Brunswick County Detention Center website, she was booked under a $1 million bond.

The victim is 91 years old and not related to Jackson, according to Emily Flax with Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Arrest warrants state that Jackson presented herself as the victim's daughter and "abused her position of trust as a caretaker" to obtain funds and property valued at $317,476.49.

