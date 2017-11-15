Woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2015 shooting over custody battle

A woman was sentenced to at least 16 years in prison in the 2015 shooting death of her ex-husband Tuesday.

Jennifer Ann Crampton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a New Hanover County courtroom. She was sentenced to 200-252 months in prison.

Crampton shot Robert Dale Crampton on Nov. 2, 2015 in the midst of a custody battle over their 3-year-old son, according to the District Attorney Office.

Earlier that day, a district court judge modified the terms of their custody order. Jennifer Crampton shot Robert Crampton at Carrol C. Mobile Home Park off of Castle Hayne Road with a gun she had taken from her parents' house in Lee County.

Robert Crampton was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

In her 911 call, Jennifer Crampton is heard telling the dispatcher she shot her ex-husband:

Dispatcher: “Somebody shot him? Where’s that person at?”

Crampton: Sobbing sounds

Dispatcher: “Was it you Jennifer?”

Crampton: “Yeah”

Dispatcher: “You said it was?”

Crampton: “Yeah, yeah.” More sobbing sounds

A short time later, the dispatcher asks more about the incident:

Dispatcher: “Can you tell me a little bit about what happened?”

Crampton: Sobbing sounds “I couldn’t, I couldn’t let him… I wasn’t going to let him hurt my son anymore.”

When deputies arrived at the scene Jennifer told them her ex-husband was in the house and had been shot.

EMS arrived and took Robert Crampton to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Officials said Robert suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

The District Attorney's Office said Robert's family has custody of the child.

