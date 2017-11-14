Wilmington Riverwalk complete; ribbon cutting planned

After more than 30 years and more than $33 million, Wilmington's Riverwalk is complete, city officials said Tuesday. (Source: City of Wilmington)

The northernmost sections of the 1.75-mile Riverwalk now are finished.

The Riverwalk stretches from the foot of Nun Street to the Isabel Holmes Bridge.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place at Riverfront Park on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. The city also has named Saturday as Riverwalk Day.

Guided tours of the Riverwalk will take place between 10:20 a.m. and noon.

More information on the ribbon-cutting events can be found here.

