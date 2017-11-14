How to spot a holiday shopping scam

Look out for links that promise must-have items at below market prices and links on social media for deals that seem too good to be true. (Source: NPN)

It’s not just the holiday shopping season, it’s also the shopping scam season. Last year, people in the U.S. clicked and bought nearly $94 billion worth of goods during the holidays, and experts expect up to a 20% jump this year. Fraud attempts also increased more than 30 percent last year, and the scammers just keep getting better.

Alison Chaltas is an executive and busy wife and mom. When it comes to shopping, it’s all about the click-and-buy.

“I shop online all the time, I would say at least once a day,” Chaltas said. “I do all of my clothing shopping online, all my gift shopping online.”



E-commerce keeps growing as a percentage of overall retail sales, and scammers make it their full-time job to catch you off guard.

Sorin Mihailovici, the founder of Scam-detector.com, says the trend is for fraudsters to take existing scams and make them harder to detect. He warns to look out for links that promise must-have items at below market prices and links on social media for deals that seem too good to be true.

“What scammers do, they go on social media platforms, they advertise great products that are real products only cheaper and they would send them to their own duplicate sites,” Mihailovici said.

The key tip while shopping is to check the URL and look for HTTPS.

“If they don't have that, if the duplicate site doesn't have the HTTPS and it only has HTTP, you can rest assured that's a scam,” Mihailovici said.

Also, look at reviews of a site before buying, and don’t depend on testimonials on the site itself.

Mihailovici also warns the iTunes gift cards scam is popping up again. If you get an email with a receipt for a gift card you never sent and it gives you a link to cancel, do not click on that. And, never do any shopping on public Wi-Fi.

