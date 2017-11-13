UNCW fraternity chapter suspended for repeated violations

A UNCW fraternity is in hot water after its chapter was suspended by its national level. Delta Tau Delta’s national executive vice president, Jim Russell, said the chapter repeatedly violated the fraternity’s risk management policy. (Source: WECT)

Delta Tau Delta’s national Executive Vice President Jim Russell said the chapter repeatedly violated the fraternity’s risk management policy.

Russell didn’t go into specifically how the chapter violated the policy, but said members of the fraternity were notified on Oct. 30 about the suspension.

“Membership in Delta Tau Delta is a privilege and conveys responsibilities," Russell said. "We are disappointed the men chose to ignore the efforts and support of alumni, the national fraternity and the university administration.”

“They were provided ample opportunities to change direction and align with the core values of Delta Tau Delta. This is not the outcome we had been working toward in the past several months.”

One student in a different fraternity on campus said even though Delta Tau Delta was just suspended, he doesn’t think anything more serious will happen with UNCW Greek life.

"I don't ever foresee anything happening here. I mean, knock on wood. ... This is more of a calmer culture than say a big school,” Jonah Hardison said.

Another student agreed that Greek life isn’t as big at UNCW as it is on other college campuses, but said organizations should still be punished accordingly if they break the rules.

"I think a lot more things are being taken a lot more seriously because a lot of bad things have been happening to young college students just like us around the U.S. because of what happened at FSU," Megan Malone said. "I think it is a good thing that these things are being taken seriously now because I wouldn't want to see one of my classmates end up like that."

According to UNCW’s website, Delta Tau Delta joins five other Greek organizations at the school that are under probation: Chi Phi, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) and Pi Kappa Alpha.

WECT reached out to UNCW’s chapter of Delta Tau Delta, but haven’t heard back. UNCW wouldn’t comment.

One student said he thinks if Greek life across the country took away alcohol during pledging, there wouldn’t be as many problems.

“I think they would really benefit from a fraternity that goes no alcohol during pledging," Ethan Maloy said. "If they did that, I think they’d be a lot safer. They’d be a standout and their pledges would be in a better situation.”

