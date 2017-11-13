First Act: CFCC students present 'Eurydice'

Eurydice re-imagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine.
The show's director, Jessica Gaffney, talked about the play on WECT News First at Four.
The show runs Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 16– 18 and Nov. 30- Dec. 2.
Students from CFCC’s Humanities and Fine Arts Department make up the cast of the show.
For tickets and more information, click here.
