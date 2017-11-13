Golfers tee it up with Wells Fargo champion Brian Harman for charity

2017 Wells Fargo Champion Brain Harman returned to Eagle Point Golf Club on Monday for the first time since winning the tournament in May.

Harman took part in a fundraiser for the First Tee of Greater Wilmington.

“Having that avenue growing up was huge for me,” Harman said of First Tee. “It gave me a chance to have something that I really cared about. Anything that I can do in that regard is very meaningful.”

Golfers paid $4,000 to get a chance to tee it up with the Wells Fargo champion.

“It’s a lot of fun, and I’m looking forward to it,” said Adam Sosne about the chance to play with Harman. “It’s something you might not have another opportunity to do again so when you have the opportunity, you want to take advantage of it.”

All money raised is going back to the First Tee of Greater Wilmington.

“We really are having a capital campaign that this is going to help with because we still own on our municipal golf course facility that was built when the Wells Fargo championship came into town,” Executive Director of the First Tee of Greater Wilmington Randy Hofer said. “So it’s just great that he’s here helping us out.”

For the golfers, it’s a price that was well worth it.

“The Wells Fargo really got the First Tee going here in Wilmington,” said John Monteith, who played Monday. “So it’s good that we stick with it. The tournament is gone, but the First Tee is still here and we need to stay committed to it.”



